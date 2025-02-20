Derry mindset coach Seamus Fox bringing renowned US speaker Dr. John Demartini to Inspire Belfast

Derry mindset coach Seamus Fox is bringing renowned US speaker Dr. John Demartini to Inspire at Belfast’s landmark 2025 event.

Mr Fox, a trained Demartini facilitator, will host the event with the internationally acclaimed human behaviour expert.

Dr. John Demartini is set to debut in Belfast with an exclusive evening event which the organiser said “promises to transform lives”.

The event, entitled ‘Science of Success & Fulfillment’ will take place on Monday, February 24 at the Titanic Hotel from 6pm to 9pm.

A spokesperson said: “Dr. Demartini is a world-renowned educator and the founder of the revolutionary Demartini Method. With over 40 published books and a lifetime dedicated to helping individuals and organisations lead purpose-driven lives, his teachings are deeply rooted in wisdom and actionable strategies.

"Notably, Dr. Demartini overcame personal challenges, including dyslexia and a speech impediment, to become one of the most respected voices in personal and corporate growth.”

Highlights of the event will include segments on ‘Igniting Purpose: Gain clarity on your life’s vision and align your goals with meaningful action’; ‘Financial Empowerment: Unlock strategies for lasting financial success and independence’ and ‘Life Mastery & Leadership Excellence: Develop tools to lead with confidence and inspire others’.

The spokesperson said: “Interest in the event has soared, with attendees travelling from across Ireland, the UK, and Europe. VIP roundtable tickets sold out within hours of the event's launch. Premium tickets are now sold out and the remaining general tickets are selling fast.

"This is a unique opportunity for business owners, coaches, and self-improvement enthusiasts to gain direct insights from one of the world’s foremost thought leaders.”

For tickets and more information visit https://seamusfox.com/discover-your-genius