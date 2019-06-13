Designers to launch collections in the ‘MADE HERE’ space at FTDC

Designers from the Fashion & Textile Design Centre will be showcasing their locally made collections in the MADE HERE space from June to September.

Launching tonight, Friday, June 14, MADE HERE will be open to the public and will incorporate designers from all backgrounds and of varying product, from Irish linen, tweed and millinery, to high fashion and sportswear. It wil run until September 12.

The designers who will be showcasing their collections are; Han*, Empire: Leotards & Dancewear, In_Chlomo, Connie, The Season Hats, Bridie Mullin Irish Linen, Valerie Taylor – Hand Woven in Ireland, Piece Makers and Celtic Irish Art.

Designers will base themselves in the MADE HERE space and will continue to design and make from the space itself which will be a great way to meet with potential customers and give demo’s on how their product is made.

The Inner City Trust’s FTDC works with young designers through the annual Designer Enterprise Programme and Princes Trust Get Started With Fashion and has collaborated with Youth 19 to invite more young creatives to also take up space at MADE HERE to showcase and exhibit their designs, photography and artwork.

The FTDC is supported by The Inner City Trust and is housed in one of the oldest buildings in the city and is equipped with the expertise and facilities required to support emerging fashion businesses.

The launch of MADE HERE is tonight, Friday 14th June 14 from 6pm – 9pm at Fashion Textile Design Centre on Shipquay Street. Everyone is welcome to attend, and light refreshments provided!

If you are aged between 12 and 24 and would like to apply to showcase your creations in MADE HERE, contact Deirdre Williams at the FTDC via email: info@fashionanddesignhub.com