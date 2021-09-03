Discover ‘hidden gems’ in Cathedral Quarter
Several streets within Derry’s city walls will close to traffic this weekend to allow for the city’s first ever Cathedral Quarter Weekend.
The event is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s campaign to support local businesses in the wake of COVID-19.
Many businesses in the Cathedral Quarter are taking part and offering visitors something unique as part of the celebrations.
The streets of Upper Magazine Street, Society Street, Place Street, Pump Street and Artillery Street will offer outdoor space for a programme of fun animation, street performance, music, and outdoor trading.
Nestled in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, two local businesses are preparing to take part in the weekend celebrations.
Thomas the Goldsmiths, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be hosting a live demonstration of jewellery making at the store’s jewellery school and Walled City Gifts & Coffee will be putting an extended seating area outside.
Sharon Meenan, spokesperson for Derry & Strabane District Council, said: “Thomas the Goldsmiths and Walled City Gifts & Coffee are just some of the many hidden gems located in the Cathedral Quarter. By restricting the flow of road traffic for the event, visitors and walkers will have greater freedom to discover some of the wonderful local businesses that keep the heart of our city centre very much beating. I would encourage visitors to take advantage of the extra space provided as a result of the Cathedral Quarter Weekend and really explore what the city has to offer.”