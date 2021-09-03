Discover ‘hidden gems’ in Cathedral Quarter

The event is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s campaign to support local businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

Many businesses in the Cathedral Quarter are taking part and offering visitors something unique as part of the celebrations.

The streets of Upper Magazine Street, Society Street, Place Street, Pump Street and Artillery Street will offer outdoor space for a programme of fun animation, street performance, music, and outdoor trading.

Nestled in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, two local businesses are preparing to take part in the weekend celebrations.

Thomas the Goldsmiths, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be hosting a live demonstration of jewellery making at the store’s jewellery school and Walled City Gifts & Coffee will be putting an extended seating area outside.