Easter magic at Donegal’s Oakfield Park

Celebrate Easter at Oakfield Park.

The first family-event of the 2022 season, Oakfield’s Easter Storybook event will bring together all your favourite classic storybook favourites with games, storytelling, train rides, arts, crafts and much more. Oakfield’s Easter Storybook event will run for four days from Friday 15 to Monday 18 April from 12noon to 6pm.

Located in Raphoe in east Donegal, Oakfield Park is one of the county’s best loved outdoor attractions with over 100 acres of gardens and lush landscapes to explore. Oakfield’s Easter Storybook event promises to be a great day out and will include a series of events and games throughout the day. Expect Alice in Wonderland themed games on the lawn, stories and crafts with garden gnomes in The Dome, train rides with Thomas & Friends from the Isle of Sodor station, treat making in The Gingerbread Van with Hansel & Gretel, Easter family photos in Godrick’s Hollow, puppet shows in The Castle Kiosk and a visit to Little Red Riding Hood’s Grandmother’s House.

Oakfield Park’s on-site restaurant Buffers will be open for indoor and outdoor dining and there will also be competitions and Easter egg hunts throughout the grounds, with an Easter egg for every child. Normal gate fees apply. See oakfieldpark.com.

Aside from Oakfield Park’s popular events, there’s also so much to explore including walled gardens, ponds, lakes, an outdoor playground, a hedge maze, heritage trees and sculptures. Children can make a wish at Oakfield Park’s Faerie tree, while navigating their way through the extensive walks and trails.

Weave your way through the park’s gardens along 4.5km of narrow-gauge track on Oakfield Park’s diesel and steam trains, the ‘Duchess of Difflin’ and ‘The Earl of Oakfield’. The train operates passenger trips around the grounds, which is a magical way to explore the park’s gardens as the train passes through flower meadows, beautiful woodlands, willow tunnels, oak circles, boardwalks, heritage trees, a wooden causeway and sparkling streams and lakes. New to the park this year is an educational nature centre and a self-propelled raid-cart that’s suitable for one or two people.