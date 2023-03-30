The popular Easter Monday Parade begins at 3pm on April 10 and will have a host of floats and fancy dress. There will also be Easter bonnets, a window display competition, colouring competitions, live music and prizes galore.

There is no entry fee and everyone is welcome. See https://www.facebook.com/carndonagheastermondayparade

Prior to the parade, there will also be an Easter Monday trail at Barrack Hill Town Park.

These stilt walkers entertained the crowd as they waited to watch the Easter Parade in Carndonagh in 2019 DER1719-161KM

