Easter Monday parade and family fun in Carndonagh
All roads lead to Carndonagh this Easter Monday as the popular parade returns to the bustling Inishowen town.
By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:50 BST
The popular Easter Monday Parade begins at 3pm on April 10 and will have a host of floats and fancy dress. There will also be Easter bonnets, a window display competition, colouring competitions, live music and prizes galore.
There is no entry fee and everyone is welcome. See https://www.facebook.com/carndonagheastermondayparade
Prior to the parade, there will also be an Easter Monday trail at Barrack Hill Town Park.