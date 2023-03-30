News you can trust since 1772
Easter Monday parade and family fun in Carndonagh

All roads lead to Carndonagh this Easter Monday as the popular parade returns to the bustling Inishowen town.

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:50 BST

The popular Easter Monday Parade begins at 3pm on April 10 and will have a host of floats and fancy dress. There will also be Easter bonnets, a window display competition, colouring competitions, live music and prizes galore.

There is no entry fee and everyone is welcome. See https://www.facebook.com/carndonagheastermondayparade

Prior to the parade, there will also be an Easter Monday trail at Barrack Hill Town Park.

These stilt walkers entertained the crowd as they waited to watch the Easter Parade in Carndonagh in 2019 DER1719-161KM
    See the alpacas, the Easter Bunny, enjoy lawn games, an Easter trail with a chocolate reward, arts and crafts, yoga and face painting.

    See https://www.facebook.com/BarrackHillTownPark

    CarndonaghInishowen