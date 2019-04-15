Everything you need to know about this year's fantastic Rhythm of the Bann Festival

Anticipation is mounting for The Rhythm of the Bann Festival which takes takes place this April 26 and 27

The two-day programme of musical extravaganza takes place in various venues throughout Coleraine town.

The family-friendly festival will see a number of themed musical and theatre style performances and shows under the artful direction of our very own 'greatest showman' Peter Corry on behalf of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

Peter enthused: ''Rhythm of the Bann 2019 will offer international performance and workshops that will not only be engaging but educational and of a very high standard with high quality international coaches and performers.''

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers agreed, adding: ''Rhythm of the Bann is set to fill Coleraine with song, dance and theatre for what is set to be an unforgettable weekend of unique entertainment.

''Whether you are a performer or a music fan the programme will showcase the very best in the sector, paving the way for the exciting return of a choral celebration to Coleraine next year. The town has a rich history in this field and we are looking forward to building on this and developing what is set to be a very exciting annual event.”

What's On

On Friday evening, St Malachy’s Church will be home to three choirs; Adoro, Cantemus and Dalriada Chamber Choir. Adoro has performed at many prestigious events whilst local choir Cantemus sing a mixture of ancient and modern repertoire, from Bach to Stopford; Wesley to Parry.

Meanwhile, the Dalriada Chamber Choir voices ''blend beautifully to deliver chilling harmonies, rousing emotions and tapping toes.'' Local violinist Jasmine Morris, a member of the Ulster Youth Orchestra and former winner of the Robert Lewin Scholarship, will also add to this musical evening.

On Saturday evening, The Showman Is Coming - locally born, internationally renowned Peter Corry will lead a cast of dynamic dancers, singers and talented performers.

''The Showman Is Coming combines the passion of Moulin Rouge, the spectacle of Barnum and the energy of The Greatest Showman, all under one roof at the Lodge Hotel,'' enthused a festival representative.

''This event is the perfect opportunity for young people of all ages to get involved with the offer of world class workshops aimed at enhancing their artistic side. These shows are of world class standard and not to be missed on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. This is also a great way to prepare to take part in next years’ Festival.''

In addition, “Thank You For The Music” is a workshop in the Town Hall, led by Ashley Fulton who is originally from Magherafelt and one of the top vocal coaches in the UK. Three sessions for a mix of ages and abilities are available.

On Saturday an extremely exciting workshop will also take place in the Methodist Church Hall. Aptly entitled, “On Broadway” this will be led by no other than Ian Weinberger - current Associate Music Director of the smash hit musical Hamilton on Broadway.

The international hit, Hamilton: An American Musical, is about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, and is a multiple Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Award winning show. Weinberger's further Broadway credentials include conducting credits on Kinky Boots and Titanic (Lincoln Center).

Details of all shows, tickets and how to get involved in the workshops, can be found at: rhythmofthebann.com.