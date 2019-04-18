Ian on stage With Tolkien, Shakespeare, others and you!

World-famous actor Ian McKellen is coming to Derry for a one-off live theatre performance.

Part of a solo performance, Ian will make his local debut at the Waterside Theatre on July 27.

He explained: I’m celebrating my 80th birthday by touring a new solo show to theatres I know well and a few that I don’t. The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In between there will be anecdotes and acting.

“Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself, with the RSC, the National Theatre, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions.

“This will be my acting debut in Derry as part of the UK tour of my new solo show. I was last here for an honorary doctorate at the University of Ulster in 2013. During my Chancellor’s lecture I promised to return soon - so here I am with Gandalf, King Lear and others and a chance for you to act with me onstage.”

For more infomation go to http://www.watersidetheatre.com