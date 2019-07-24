Inaugural Engine Show to be a roaring success

The inaugural ‘Engine Show’ Ballykelly will open its doors to some of the trucks, tractors, plant, machinery and cars which will be on display during the event.

This family fun event is taking place on Sunday, August 4 at the former Shackleton site in Ballykelly. The gates open at 11am until 6pm. There will be a country music stage with music from 1pm from some of Ireland’s leading entertainers. There will be children’s entertainment throughout the day as well as food and trade stands. Visitors will also get a chance to see a range of trucks, tractors, cars, plant and other engines including one of Ireland’s largest tractors.

The event is being organised on behalf of the site owner MJM Renewables to create a community fund for local projects and charities in the Ballykelly area.

Eddie Crozier who came up with the idea said: “This promises to be a fantastic family day out. We have live music all day including from one of Ireland’s favourite singers, Curtis Magee. We also have fun activities for the children, food stands, and trade stands as well as the engine display. The family entertainment is indoors in the large hangar which is one of the largest cantilever hangars’ in Europe. This is a great opportunity for people from far and near to see the site; to have a great day out and raise money for local community projects.”

John Madine, Shackleton Events said: “We are organising the event on behalf of site owner MJM Renewables who have already put nearly £30,000 back into the community since taking over the site in 2016. This event aims to continue the community involvement by creating a fund which will be available for local community events, causes and charities. We want to know what other causes and community projects there are in the area and to see if we can help to support some other activities in the future. Details about the fund are available on our website.

“We would encourage people to keep up to date with details on our Facebook page and to log onto our website to book tickets or a display place if they want to take along an engine. We would advise pre-booking online to fast track entrance to the show. There are ongoing roadworks in Ballykelly so access to the public for the event will be via Spallan Road which will be well signposted. We hope to keep traffic disruption to a minimum but please leave plenty of time for your journey and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible at the event on Sunday, August 4.”

For further information or to book tickets/display space please log onto www.theengineshow.com or contact us via The Engine Show Ballykelly Facebook page. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for students and senior citizens and children are free. Display vehicles cost from £10 with free admission for the driver.