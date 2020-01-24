‘Intercultural Leap’ festival in Carndonagh

Inishowen Together is to hold a festival next month for leap week that will celebrate the cultures and traditions on the peninsula that have been passed down through the generations.

There is a rich tapestry of traditions from near and far in the Inishowen community and organisers want to bring all of them to the fore as part of Intercultural Leap.

The festival will take place on February 27-29 in venues around Carndonagh and local people have been encouraged to get involved.

A spokesperson said: “You might have someone in your family who carries ‘the cure’; a weaver or maker; a storyteller; someone who makes the perfect poitín or mescal or who keeps alive a recipe or a song that has been passed down through hundreds of years.

“We want to hear about the heritage of everyone who is resident here, and to learn about all the skills, stories and histories that make up Inishowen today. We want your input, whether your family has lived in Inishowen for centuries, or you have more recently come to call this home having arrived from elsewhere in Ireland or from the Phillipines, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, England or anywhere else in the world!”

The spokesperson added: “Our plans for the festival include a pop-up museum of cultural artefacts; a programme of workshops, children’s events, talks, demos and displays.

“There will be an intercultural Pecha Kucha evening plus the grand finale - The Leap Night Intercultural Celebration with food and entertainment.”

They have asked anyone who has a cultural object or memory that has been passed down the generations to share them for display and for anyone with ideas on traditional workshops, cookery demonstrations or any other suggestions to get in touch by February 3. The organisers have also asked for volunteers at the festival events.

To get involved email: inishowentogether@gmail.com