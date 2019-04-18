Local artist ROE to share a stage with 80's icon Almond.

Music lovers will be delighted to hear that local artist ROE will be supporting 80’s icon Marc Almond when he takes to the stage in the Millennium Forum to headline the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival on Friday, May 3.

It’s been a thrilling year for the talented teenager who is just fresh off the concert circuit with N. Ireland’s favourite musical export Snow Patrol, where she played to major arena audiences across the UK.

ROE’s quirky style will perfectly complement Almond’s unique brand of synthpop and electronica which made him a household name as frontman of Soft Cell. Roe – or Roisin Donald to her friends – is just about to embark on her Irish Tour before hitting the summer festival circuit. And the 19-year-old is thrilled to share a stage with one of the best known artists of the 80’s.

She said: “I’m so excited to be a part of the City of Derry Jazz Festival this year, especially supporting a legend like Marc Almond. To support someone so cool and for it be a local show is just the greatest.”

Almond is currently on tour following the launch of his latest album ‘A Lovely Life To Live’, a collaboration with renowned Jazz musician Jules Holland. Jazz Festival co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Andrea Campbell said she was delighted to see a young local performer secure a support slot alongside such a major name.

“I was really thrilled when we got the news this week that ROE had been selected. The Jazz Festival is a huge celebration of music for all generations, so to be able to offer this kind of opportunity to one of the city’s best up and coming young musicians is a real privilege. ROE has been doing fantastically well and she will be a great addition to the festival line up.

“As the Jazz Festival continues to grow more and more young performers have the opportunity to get involved, and it’s great to see a new generation of jazz lovers being created. It will hopefully establish a musical legacy which will continue for many years to come.”

This year’s Jazz Festival runs from Thursday May 2 to Monday May 6, with a whole host of talent on display featuring over 200 artists across 70 venues.

The Festival is this year supported by the Youth 19 programme - delivered with support from the Peace IV programme, the Big Lottery Fund, and the North West Regional Development Fund - Diageo, and Tourism NI.

You can download the full programme now at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com

A limited number of tickets are still available for Marc Almond at the Millennium Forum gig, by calling the Box Office on 02871 264455, or Cool Discs on 02871 260770.