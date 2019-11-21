Make a crafty start to Christmas this weekend

Local shoppers hoping to source a unique Christmas gift need look no further than this weekend’s 25th annual Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair in Derry.

From Friday, November 22 to Sunday 24 over 50 crafters will exhibit in the Guildhall’s Main Hall while the Whittaker Suite will host a wide range of savoury and sweet artisan food treats.

A wide range of both contemporary and traditional gifts will be showcased including ceramics, textiles, knitwear, wood, glass, prints and some artisan food products.

The Fair marks the start of a packed Christmas programme from Council which includes Christmas Lights Switch Ons in Strabane and Derry this Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged the public to attend this weekend’s Fair which is open from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, 10am – 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

“For a quarter of a century the Guildhall Craft Fair has attracted craft connoisseurs from all over Ireland keen to source a unique gift for Christmas,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for many local traders to exhibit their products to a wide audience in the stunning setting of the Guildhall’s Main Hall.

“There are some familiar favourites returning this year who will be joined from some exciting new crafters so I would encourage the public to come along and see what’s on offer.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s packed Council Christmas programme includes the Mayor’s Christmas events in Strabane and Derry and the Winterland Markets in the city centre.

The Derry switch on has been scheduled for Sunday, November 24 while the Strabane lights will be turned on the day before on Saturday, November 23.

The full list of exhibitors at this year’s Fair are: Tique Lights, IC by AC, The Gem Blosson, Clare Skelton Artist Maker, A Blissful Blend, Bluebell Handmade Jewellery, Velveteen, Patricia Millar Ceramics, Pageant Jewellery, Camphill Community Clanabogan, Artwood, Rachel Julca Designs, Urney Creations, R & H Shearer Ceramics, Rathlin Knitwear, Stone Art Gallery Kevin McGrellis Art, Natasha Duddy Glass Designs, Mount IDA Pottery, Eilis Galbraith, Elsie Tweed, Rachel Cleary Ceramic, Joanne Gamble Jewelley, Willow Studios, Granny Knitter, Celtic Irish Art, Koto Candles and Melts, So 27 Skincare, Alison Havey Ceramics, Handmade in Donegal, Valerie Taylor Handwoven in Ireland, Bridie Mullan Ltd, Maureen McGhee, Handmade by Fiona Doney, Leona Devine, WB Woodcraft, Banshee Silver, Niamh Fahy, Quilling Beee, Mead Enamels, The Blueridge Craft Company, Jemma Millen Ceramics, Susan’s Creations, Angel Wood Candles, Handmade by Vine Haugh, Derry Nice Things, Marie Louise Gormley.

Visit derrystrabane.com/craftfair to view the full Guildhall Craft and Artisan Food Fair programme.