Martin launches his Santa’s Big Fundraiser Appeal

Derry man Martin Gallagher has launched his annual Santa’s Big Fundraiser Appeal for Children in Crossfire.

He does this every year in loving memory of his son, Christopher, who died tragically of malaria in 2006.

Martin – AKA Santa – is collecting donations at the Guildhall all day, every day, between now and December 22.

He’s there in all weathers, bringing festive cheer to passersby and raising lots of money for a great cause in the process!

If you’re in town in the run up to Christmas and you’re thinking of taking the kids to see Santa, why not come to the Guildhall to do it.

You’ll get a free selfie with the big man, a wee bag of sweet treats (the kids might even get some!) and a special Santa sticker as a memento of your visit.

All they ask is for a small donation in return.

With your support, together the charity and Martin can make a real difference to some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

So please remember to give the gift of change this Christmas.

The opening times over this weekend are Friday, December 13 from 1pm – 10pm, Saturday 14 from pm – 10pm and Sunday 15 from 1pm – 6pm.