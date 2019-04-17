‘Music to your Ears’ third showcase at The Playhouse

Musicians, ex-musicians, and some never musicians will get together to present the third showcase of Music to your Ears at The Playhouse this month.

The showcase, by participants with Strabane District Caring, will come to The Playhouse on Tuesday April 30 at 8pm.

Eurovision's Micky Joe Harte and musician Terry McCafferty work with participants from Strabane District Caring to present evening of reminisce, songs and stories

Under the direction of Micky Joe Harte (of Eurovision fame) and Terry McCafferty (winner of numerous national and international song competitions), the group of men, all over 55 have come together to learn new instruments and form new friendships over the past 12 weeks.

“The last two showcases by this fantastic programme sold out quickly, and lead to a great night’s entertainment, where the men will get together to reminisce, play some songs, exchange stories about what they like and have liked in the past decades” facilitator Terry McCafferty said.

“The evening’s entertainment includes a wide range of music styles across the 50s, 60s and 70s, including rock and roll and old Irish airs. The group will explore the songs when they were first heard and the events in the world at that time... with particular focus on the little area of the North West of Ireland where we all live.”

The project will begin a new programme in June and July. Anyone interested in taking part can contact Terry on 07780754792.

Eurovision's Micky Joe Harte and musician Terry McCafferty work with participants from Strabane District Caring to present evening of reminisce, songs and stories

Strabane District Caring will present Music to your Ears at The Playhouse on Tuesday April 30 at 8pm. Tickets are £5 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.