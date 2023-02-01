New Derry & Donegal cross-border programme to promote positive relationships through play

Funded by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI), the 2023 programme will be on a cross-community and cross border-basis and is based on 'Active Play'. It will be rolled out in collaboration with Donegal County Council and local community organisations in three locations - Letterkenny, Derry and Donegal Town.

Donegal Sports Partnership's Sports Project Officer, Hugh Carlin, said the initial aim is to engage with the local community organisations, clubs and volunteers in the three areas.

"Ultimately, we are seeking to increase cross-community and-cross border collaboration through the capacity building of potential play leaders in each area, and by providing opportunities for adults and children to become involved in 'Active Play’.

"These 'Active Play' leaders will benefit from a structured training and personal development programme, training with the skills to lead active play programmes at a local level supported by Donegal Sports Partnership," he added.

"Following the training and personal development work undertaken with the leaders, we will work with the team of leaders in each area and the representatives from different groups to set up and roll out an active play programme in each community area.

"Each 'Active Play' programme will be tailored to each area through a comprehensive baseline analysis and this provides a unique opportunity for learning and engagement by visiting the other communities throughout the duration of the project.

"The programme will support the ongoing contact between community leaders and will develop new connections within and between communities north and south," the project officer said.

"What we'd like to see in the summer of 2023 is leaders delivering play programmes to children who will be accompanied by their parents and grandparents. There's also an intergenerational aspect to this project as well.

"Our call out, for now, is to those who are involved in community groups, arts groups, creches, pre-schools, schools, voluntary organisations, sports clubs or anyone interested in learning more about active play to complete the short expression of interest if they want to get involved."

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, commended the International Fund for Ireland for their support under the Communities in Partnership measure.

"Donegal Sports Partnership has a long and positive track record with the IFI, having collaborated on a number of community sports projects with the organisation over the years.

"Donegal Sports Partnership is passionate about the use of sport and physical activity as a tool to bring communities together in a positive environment, and we have achieved many real outcomes from these investments to date."