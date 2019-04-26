Prehen Bluebell Walk on Sunday

Leave your winter blues behind in exchange for an uplifting spring walk this Sunday, with the Woodland Trust in Prehen Wood.

Prehen Wood, owned by the Woodland Trust, is one of the North’s rare and irreplaceable ancient woods, dating back as far as 1600.

Said a spokesperson: “It rustles with history and wildlife, with a vibrant array of woodland flowers, including lesser celandines and wood anemones.

“But the most spectacular treat is the sea of shimmering bluebells decorating the woodland floor each Spring.

“Now is the time to discover and enjoy these native woodland treasures, with the help of Prehen Historical & Environmental Society.”

The annual Bluebell Walk, taking place this Sunday, April 28, has become one of the most popular bluebell walks in Ireland.

Walkers are sure to be in awe of Prehen’s natural beauty, as they enjoy a guided tour of the wood led by wildlife expert Christine Cassidy.

Accompanying her are George McLaughlin and Damian Martin, who will share their knowledge of flora, fauna and the fascinating history of the wood.

Stephen Duggan, the Woodland Trust’s Site Manager, said: “You’ll be amazed by the array of woodland flowers on bloom in Prehen.

“By the end of April, the bluebells are in full glory and I encourage everyone to go along and experience it for themselves.

“Bluebells are one of nature’s most magical sites; a sign of springtime and the coming to life of the countryside.”

Walkers are asked to meet at the top of Sandringham Drive, Prehen Park on Sunday, April 28 at 2.30pm. No booking is required and sturdy footwear is recommended.

The Woodland Trust is calling for the Northern Ireland public to record their first sightings of flowering bluebells as part of its Nature’s Calendar survey.

To become a Nature’s Calendar recorder, visit naturescalendar.woodlandtrust.org.uk