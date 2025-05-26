Registrations open for 50 mile Cycle the Foyle across Derry and Donegal for Foyle Hospice
The event is open to everyone and will consist of 50 miles, setting off from Ebrington Square at 8am.
The route will continue onto Magilligan, where cyclists will cross on the Ferry to Greencastle, sail into Donegal, then cycle to the finish line at Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road.
A spokesperson said: “All participants will be greeted upon their return to Foyle Hospice with a much-needed cuppa and some delicious home-baked goodies.”
The popular cycle is organised by Evelyn Donnelly and Mark Maroney with the aim of encouraging those across the region to ride their bikes while raising much-needed funds for Foyle Hospice.
Evelyn said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of Cycle the Foyle which is all thanks to those who continue to show their support. It is £20 to register for the event and all proceeds will go towards Foyle Hospice who do so much for the community.
"It is also open to Cycling Ireland members, with one day passes available on the day for non-members.
"It is essential for cyclists to wear helmets. We would encourage everyone to register online beforehand but there is also the option to register on the day. We hope to see you all there in support of your local hospice!”
Ailbhe Temple, Community Fundraising Officer, Foyle Hospice said: “We are delighted to once again have the support of Foyle Cycle Club and are looking forward to seeing as many people on their bikes on Saturday the 28th of June.
“We would like to give a special mention to Lough Foyle Ferries who sponsor the Ferry Crossing for this event. We are indebted to our community for their continued support and generosity.
“This amazing community support allows us to continue to provide specialist palliative care to our patients and support for their families and loved ones.”
You can register for Cycle the Foyle at https://eventmaster.ie/event/LG9bup3H76
Registration is £20 and this will include passage on the ferry and refreshments.
