Sippy Fest Craft Beer and Drinks Extravaganza

Sippy Fest started around a kitchen table in the City of Culture year, and before long had grown to a festival with over 1200 people enjoying local brews, food and music in the Guildhall, Derry.

A celebration of the local drinks industry, Sippy Fest puts a strong focus on produce, as well as allowing people to meet the brewers, discuss the products in a fun environment, with live music and much, much more.

Over the course of two days, the Guildhall will come alive with a selection of the best beers, ciders and distilled drinks, all in one of the most historic and beautiful buildings in Northern Ireland.

This year will also see the craft beers supplemented by local gins and spirits plus the cream of acts, and a selection of great food will also be on offer.

It promises to be an excellent two nights, so why not come together, discuss, taste, sample and celebrate the crafting traditions of these masters?

The event takes place this Saturday, November 29 to Sunday 30 and tickets are £15 and come with a free drink on entrance

For information call (028) 7137 6510, email connor@sippyfest.co.uk or visit www.sippyfest.co.uk. Opening hours are Friday 4pm- 11pm and Saturday 2pm- 11pm.