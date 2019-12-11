Supporting local theatre this Christmas!

The Playhouse is encouraging Derry people to this year give a gift that invests in their community’s creative future, nourishes talent, and makes their loved one part of a wider movement of art and entertainment!

Continuing the city’s important drive to encourage people to ‘shop local’ this Christmas, The Playhouse hopes to inspire the city to continue to support their Arts at a local level.

Members of The Applause Club taking part in an exclusive meet and greet event at The Playhouse.

As a local theatre, The Playhouse drives the production of new work, celebrating familiar, favourite plays, creating a space to experience and play, ultimately feeding the creative ambition of our city.

The Playhouse is proud to offer people a way to make a vital contribution to this work with Playhouse Theatre Vouchers or membership to The Playhouse Applause Club.

Applause Club members will receive invitations to special events, openings, and meet and greets with the cast of our productions, and get access to priority booking, exclusive news, events and show announcements before anyone else.

They will also get access to flash ticket offers, production programmes, and a free ticket when you introduce a new friend.

But most importantly, supporters get the opportunity to support The Playhouse.

“We’re committed to delivering creative, innovative and accessible Arts, Education and Peace-building Programmes that enrich the lives of the people that we serve- and supporters of The Playhouse can directly help fund and expand this work- as well as offering someone some truly memorable theatre experiences!

“The perfect gift for anyone, from the most seasoned theatre lover to someone keen to try something new!” Playhouse founder Pauline Ross said.

The gift vouchers allow people to choose what theatre shows they want to see and choose from hundreds of original theatre shows, productions, and performances in The Playhouse Programme.

Playhouse Theatre Vouchers are available for any amount, and Applause Club membership is only £25 a year or only £10 for students.

For more information contact The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or visit www.derryplayhouse.co.uk and they will be heppy to help...as always!