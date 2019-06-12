Void Derry to host summer camp events for kids and young people

Void Gallery will run a number of events and competitions aimed towards children and young people this summer.

The Gallery will introduce two programmes for the summer, Void Tots - a new programme for early years children with artist Sinead Crumlish - and Void’s summer art bootcamp with artist Karen Cassidy.

Void Tots is for children aged one to five years old, and will run on June 29 and July 20.

Session one will run from 10.30am to 11.15am, and session two from 11.30am to 12.30pm. The cost is £2 per child, with a maximum of eight children per session.

Void has also announced an Early Years programme for children aged one to five.

Beginning with their Summer exhibition ‘Command Lines’ by Candida Powell-William, join artist Sinead Crumlish at the Void Gallery for a morning session exploring the exhibition through multi-sensory activities for early years children in Void’s Process Room.

Mums, dads, grandparents and carers, all are welcome. Be prepared to get messy!

An Art Bootcamp for 8 to 11 year olds will be held from Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily. The cost is £20 per child.

Said a spokesperson: “Inspired by the work of Candida Powell-Williams, join us for four days of creative fun on a stimulating creative journey over four afternoons.

“With different techniques investigated every day, these sessions are a great way to introduce children to various art movements and genres including pop art, dada and street art.

“Each day will end with some gentle movement and on Friday, July 19, family and friends will be invited for tea and cake to celebrate their kids achievements!”

More information and booking for all programmes is available through www.derryvoid.com or Facebook @derryvoid