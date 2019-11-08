Tickets on sale now for Music To Your Ears at the Alley

Following on from their previous sell-out shows, the all-male choir Music To Your Ears will be returning to the Alley Theatre on Thursday, December 12 with another spectacular performance.

Take a trip down memory lane with this new show – ‘A Very Bazaar Christmas’ – which is a feast of Christmas fun, with news songs written by members of the group and lots of old Christmas tunes.

The performance will provide a nostalgic look at Strabane and its surroundings in the 1950’s through the medium of music and drama. Go back in time to St. Mary’s, to the Rickety Wheel, Fr. Convery and his spectacular Bazaars of the time!

The men within the group have being working on music pieces of interest to them, and while some of them were beginners or amateur musicians, others have merely been about polishing or refining their skills and remembering tunes from the 60’s, 70s and 80’s.

The goal that the men worked towards was to develop a story linked to the music of their lives.

The ‘Music to your Ears’ initiative was praised for encouraging men to engage in the arts regardless of their previous experience, and promotes better mental health and well-being.

This group has had five sold out shows in The Alley Theatre in the last three years, including The Art of the Showbands, Cassoni’s Jukebox and Are You Going for a Mineral?

Tickets can be purchased via The Alley Theatre Box Office 028 7138 4444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com. Get your tickets before they’re gone!