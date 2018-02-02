Amanda Knox to appear on the Ray D'Arcy Show

Amanda Knox, who spent almost four years in an Italian prison after she was convicted of murder, will appear on The Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday February 3.

Knox made headlines all over the world when she and her then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were wrongfully convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Puglia in Italy in 2007.

‘Foxy Knoxy’, as she was described by tabloids all over the globe, spent four years in an Italian prison until she was acquitted of the crime in 2011.

This Saturday, Amanda will reveal to Ray what it was like to be imprisoned in a foreign country for a crime she did not commit, the heart stopping final twists of her fight for freedom and how her life dramatically changed when she became the centrepiece of one of the most talked about trials of the last century.

The Ray D’Arcy Show airs this Saturday at 10pm on RTÉ One.