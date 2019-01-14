An American's A to Z guide on how to speak proper Derry

Thanks to Netflix, thousands of viewers from the U.S.A. have been lapping up the show's brilliance but some said they found the accents difficult to understand. Fear not American friends, The Derry Journal is here to help with our very own American A to Z guide on how to speak proper Derry.

1. A is for... Aye: Definition: yes. E.g. A person from Derry who has visited the U.S.A. in the past is asked if he/she has been there before, they would answer 'aye, I visited Boston and New York years ago'.

2. B is for... Bars. Definition: latest gossip or news, e.g.: 'what's the latest bars with your son who is living in America?'

3. C is for... Cans (as in bag of). Definition: an alcoholic beverage, e.g. 'When I lived in America I really missed being able to take a bag of cans to the park when the weather was good'.

4. D is for... Derry. Definition: the second largest city in the North of Ireland and it's where 'Derry Girls' is set; 'Derry Girls' writer and creator Lisa McGee is from here.

