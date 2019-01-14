An American's A to Z guide on how to speak proper Derry
In a bid to help American fans of 'Derry Girls' understand what Erin and the gang are saying we have created our very own guide for Americans on how to speak proper Derry.
Thanks to Netflix, thousands of viewers from the U.S.A. have been lapping up the show's brilliance but some said they found the accents difficult to understand. Fear not American friends, The Derry Journal is here to help with our very own American A to Z guide on how to speak proper Derry.
1. A is for...
Aye: Definition: yes. E.g. A person from Derry who has visited the U.S.A. in the past is asked if he/she has been there before, they would answer 'aye, I visited Boston and New York years ago'.