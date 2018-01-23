Bar offering free entry to all Derry Girls (and boys too) this weekend

A bar in Belfast is offering free entry to all Derry Girls (and boys too) this weekend.

To celebrate the success of hit Channel 4 comedy, Derry Girls, the Limelight will let people from the city into the bar for free (before 11:30pm) but there's a catch - they have to prove their Derry-ness on the door.

Derry Girls was written and created by Derry woman, Lisa McGee.

The comedy series has proved a huge hit with Channel 4 audiences so much so they commissioned a second series after just one episode.

In a hilarious reference to episode two of the series, the Limelight is offering a promotion on "flaming Sambucas" and there is even a competition to win "your carryout on the way home - 7 chips, 12 chicken nuggets, battered hot dog and a (PLAIN) chicken burger".

Episode four of Derry Girls will be shown on Channel 4 on Thursday January 25 at 10:00pm.

