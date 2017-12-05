'Dark' - Everything you need to know about the latest Netflix series dubbed as the new 'Stranger Things'

It has been compared to the extremely successful 'Stranger Things' but what is new Netflix show, 'Dark', all about?

What is 'Dark' about?

The entire first series of 'Dark' (10 episodes) was released on Netflix on December 1.

'Dark' is being described as a supernatural thriller/drama.

Set in the town of Winden in Germany in 2019, the series opens with the disappearance of a young boy.

The story soon develops into one about the concept of time, people who lead double lives and a mystery that spans three generations.

Who created 'Dark'?

Swiss director and screenwriter Baran bo Odar and German actress and writer, Jantje Friese co-created the series.

If it's set in Germany does that mean there are subtitles?

Yes. However, if you're not a fan of reading what is being said you can easily change the audio to English - Netflix has dubbed over the original German audio to allow subscribers to watch the series with English audio.

How do I change the audio settings on Netflix?

Easy. Just look for the settings icon when you've started watching 'Dark'. You should see options for subtitles and audio. Make the changes accordingly.

Is it any good?

If critics are believed then 'Dark' is sure to be one of Netflix's most successful new offerings of 2017.

'Dark' has been compared to the hugely successful 'Stranger Things' and with David Lynch's and Mark Frost's 'Twin Peaks'.

Although slightly similar to its stablemate, 'Dark' has a greater sense of foreboding and much more bleak than 'Stranger Things'.

'Dark' currently has a 85 per cent approval rating on online movie and TV aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Is it suitable for children?

No. 'Dark' is, well, much darker than 'Stranger Things' and it has been aimed at, for want of a better description, a more mature audience.

There are moments that even some adults will find too scary to watch so viewer discretion is recommended.

I recognise the song from the opening credits - who is it by?

There's a really good chance you will have heard the music at the beginning of each episode of 'Dark'.

The song is called 'Goodbye' and was written by German electronic musician, Sascha Ring a.k.a. 'Apparat'.

The track was used in the trailer for Tom Hardy film 'The Drop', 'Prisoners' which starred Hugh Jackman and more recently in the series four finale of 'Breaking Bad'.

How long is each episode?

They last between 45 to 60 minutes.

Will there be a second series?

It hasn't been decided yet however, if 'Dark' is received well by audiences in the USA it's safe to say a second series will almost certainly follow.