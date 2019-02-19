Derry Girls cast get red carpet treatment at Season 2 premiere

The red carpet was rolled out for the stars and crew of ‘Derry Girls ‘last night as they gathered in the Maiden City for the world premiere of Series Two of the hit TV show.

Writer Lisa McGee was joined at the debut screening by leading and supporting cast members, as fans cheered them on outside.

Derry Girls actor Saoirse Jackson autograph's a fan's arm outside the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last, as she arrived for the premiere of Series Two. DER0819GS-04

Some of the cast, including Derry actress Saoirse Jackson, who plays Erin in the show, chatted with fans who had gathered at barriers erected outside the Strand Road Omniplex Cinema where the screening took place.

Local fans who had gotten wind of what was happening were joined by visiting tourists and students outside the cinema to watch as the stars, supporting actors and the production staff arrived to watch the premiere along with their families for the first time.

Some of the fans had even devised their own impromptu tribute by spelling out ‘Derry Girls’ on their bellies.

The premiere comes just weeks after a massive mural of the five main cast members was unveiled on the back wall of Badger’s Bar in Derry. The huge artwork by UV arts was commissioned by Channel 4 and is fast becoming a major tourist attraction.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, second from left, pictured yesterday with cast members Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan, when they visited the 'Derry Girls' mural painted by UV Artists at Orchard Street, Derry. The second series of the hit show is coming soon to Channel 4.

Some of those depicted in it, including Nicola Coughlan (who plays Claire), Louisa Harlan (Orla) and Dylan Llewellyn (James a.k.a. The Wee English Fella) visited the mural yesterday along with Lisa McGee ahead of the premiere.

Derry actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (who plays Michelle) was unable to make the premiere last night as she is currently performing on stage in Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin.

The debut season of Derry Girls has proved a massive hit for McGee and Channel 4 since it first aired in January and February 2018.

So much so that it has since been picked up by Netflix and beamed into living rooms right across the world, giving the show a global fanbase and receiving rave reviews globally.

Fans will have a just little longer to wait before they get the chance to see the new season, with the first episode expected to be screened some time in March.

A trailer for the new show was released by Channel 4 last week, and has been given a massive thumbs up by fans, many of whom have been taking to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to express their appreciation.

Indeed the show’s online following has taken on a life of its own with many using the hastag #DerryGirls on their posts.