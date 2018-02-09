DERRY GIRLS: Fans calling for Sister Michael spin-off series

Fans of hit Channel 4 comedy series, Derry Girls, are calling for one of show's most popular characters to be given her own spin-off series.

Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) is the Head Mistress of Our Lady Immaculate College convent school in Derry.

Sr. Michael's laissez-faire attitude and her unapologetic honesty have been a real hit with fans of the show.

Dublin based social media consultant, Paul Dunphy, Tweeted a message directly to Channel 4 asking them to give Sr. Michael her own spin-off show.

Mr. Dunphy also requested that all episodes in series two of Derry Girls be longer.

The Tweet received more than 1,000 times and was retweeted 150 times.

"Sr. Micahel is the best thing about Derry Girls," said one fan.

"So many questions need answered - why does she despise the French? What colour is her Judo belt? Why does she detest teaching, Priests, Pupils ? What’s made her world weary ? Just how deep is her love for Daniel O Donnell??? We must be told," added another.