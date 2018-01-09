Derry Girls: Kevin McAleer in episode two of hit Channel 4 comedy

Irish stand-up comedian, Kevin McAleer, will feature in episode two of Channel 4 hit comedy 'Derry Girls'.

Derry is a place McAleer will be more than familiar with.

McAleer has played various concerts in Derry over the years, most recently he performed at the Gasyard Féile in 2014.

'Derry Girls' was created and is written by Derry woman Lisa McGee.

McAleer, according to the official Channel 4 website, plays uncle Colm, Granda Joe's "extremely boring brother".

Episode two will see uncle Colm visiting the Quinn family at their home and "the whole family are losing the will to live".

Episode two of Derry Girls will be screened on Channel 4 at 9:00p.m. on Thursday January 11, 2018.