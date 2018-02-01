Derry Girls: Mystery surrounds new character in episode five

Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee has revealed to fans that a new character known only as "the delightful Nicola" will appear in episode five of the hit Channel 4 comedy series.

Talented writer, McGee, posted a picture of the new character on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The latest instalment sees Erin and the rest of the Quinn family attempt to leave Derry before the Orange Order parades start on July 12.

The family are almost ready to go when Michelle, Clare and James turn-up and ask if they can join the Quinn family exodus.

Orla's mum, aunt Sarah, has started reading tarot cards and says she predicts the trip will end in disaster and crisis.

Episode five will air on Channel 4 at 10:00pm on Thursday February 1.