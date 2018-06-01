'Derry Girls' scoops top awards at IFTAs

Channel 4 comedy series 'Derry Girls' scooped two top awards at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).

Local woman and 'Derry Girls' writer and creator, Lisa McGee won an IFTA for the Writer in a Comedy or Soap category.

The hit Channel 4 sitcom was also named Best Comedy for 2018.

'Derry Girls' featured earlier this year and it went on to be Channel 4's most successful comedy series in almost five years.

The series also went on to be the most watched television programme in Northern Ireland since records began in 2002.