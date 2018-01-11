Derry Girls: Synopsis of episode two of hit new Channel 4 comedy

If the first episode of Derry Girls is anything to go by then the next instalment is sure to be just as good.

The pilot episode introduced us to Erin Quinn and her gang - Michelle Mallon, Clare Devlin, Orla McCool and 'the wee English fella' James.

MORE DERRY GIRLS ARTICLES:

Who's your favourite character in the Channel 4 comedy so far?

What time is episode two of Derry Girls on at on Channel 4?

'Derry Girls' vocabulary released ahead of Channel 4 debut​



The teenage tearaways managed to get themselves into a spot of trouble when Michelle threatened to beat-up a girl a few years younger than her.

The girls and James were given detention but things took a turn for the worse when the nun who was supervising them passed away.

If you thought last week's premise was funny wait until you hear this.

Episode two synopsis

"Everyone’s really excited when Sister Michael announces the school trip this year is to Paris," reads the synopsis on the Channel 4 website.

"Erin’s keen to cultivate her writing (and a friendship with Charlene Kavanagh, the most popular girl in school), Clare and James want to improve their French, Orla thinks she’s going to meet Nicole and Papa from the Renault Clio adverts and Michelle wants to ride a French fella.

"But they don’t bank on the fact that the trip costs £375, each! Back at the Quinn house Uncle Colm (Kevin MacAleer), Granda Joe’s extremely boring brother, is visiting and the whole family are losing the will to live."

Excited? We can't wait!