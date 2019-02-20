Derry Girls to return on March 5

Derry Girls will return to our screens in just under two weeks on March 5.

Channel 4 confirmed the news via social media earlier this afternoon.

The channel commissioned a second series of the show, written by Lisa McGee, within days of the first episode airing in January 2018.

Earlier this week, the red carpet was rolled out in Derry for Lisa and the cast and crew of the show for the world premiere of season two.

The show has proved to be such a big hit it was picked up by Netflix and is airing to a global audience.

Derry Girls has been receiving rave reviews and has picked up a number of accolades.

In recent weeks, a mural depicting the five main cast members was commissioned by Channel 4 and was painted on the side of a Derry bar.

It has proved to be a big hit with tourists visiting the city from far and wide.

A trailer for the new show was released by Channel 4 last week, and has been given a massive thumbs up by fans, many of whom have been taking to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to express their appreciation.

Derry Girls begins on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:15pm on Channel 4