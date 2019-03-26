Derry Girls turn out for a family wedding in tonight’s episode...

Derry Girls is back on TV tonight and it looks like more chaos is on the cards as Erin, Orla, Michelle, James and Clare and co. as they turn out for a big family wedding.

The fourth episode of the second series, entitled ‘The Curse’, will be screened on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 9.15pm and will see the much anticipated star turn of Father Ted actor Ardal O’Hanlon as cousin Eamonn.

Channel 4 have already revealed that O’Hanlon will make a special guest appearance as the awkward, middle-aged mummy’s boy of the Quinn/ McCool extended family. And it looks as if someone’s fairytale big day out may end with a bit of a nightmare as the Quinn family, turning out in their ‘best clothes’, decamp for the nuptials.

The second series has been going down a storm with audiences across Ireland and the UK, surpassing event the record breaking viewing figures of the first series.

So far the gang have been embroiled in all sorts of shenanigans, and last week saw Aunt Sarah getting the mahogany look during her tanning marathon as the children plotted to get to Belfast to see Take That.

This week there’s friction for Ma Mary and the teenagers’ antics land them in a whole handling at the wedding reception with an infortunate outcome for one relative.

Eamon (Ardal O'Hanlon)

Tune in tonight to see the Quinn clan in action, and a wedding is no wedding at all without a few tales from your Uncle Colm...

Tue in to Channel 4 tonight at 9.15pm for Derry Girls: The Curse.