'Derry Girls' vocabulary released ahead of Channel 4 debut

In a bid to help viewers understand all things Derry, Channel 4 has released an A to Z glossary of local words and phrases ahead of its new sitcom, 'Derry Girls'.

The new series was written by Lisa McGee and examines what it was like to grow-up in Derry during the tail end of the Troubles in the 1990s.

'Derry Girls' glossary - learn the local lingo, you eejit!

Bars: Gossip / scandal

Boke: Vomit

Broke: Embarrassed

Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed

Buncrana: A popular holiday destination

Buzzing: Very happy

Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”

Chicken ball special: A local delicacy

Class: Brilliant

Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”

Cracker: Beyond brilliant

Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”

Dose: An unbearable human being

Eejit: Idiot

Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”

Gone: Please

Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress

Lurred: Absolutely delighted

Mind: “Do you remember?”

Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration

Mucker: Friend

No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”

Raging: Annoyed/angry

Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry

Saunter: “Be on your way”

Slabber: A show off

So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”

Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”

Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”

Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy

Wain: A child or young person

Watch yourself: Take care

Wile: Very or Terrible

Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”

Yes: Hello

The six part series 'Derry Girls' starts on Channel 4 on Thursday January 4, 2018 at 10pm.