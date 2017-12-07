'Derry Girls' vocabulary released ahead of Channel 4 debut

In a bid to help viewers understand all things Derry, Channel 4 has released an A to Z glossary of local words and phrases ahead of its new sitcom, 'Derry Girls'.
The new series was written by Lisa McGee and examines what it was like to grow-up in Derry during the tail end of the Troubles in the 1990s.
'Derry Girls' glossary - learn the local lingo, you eejit!
Bars: Gossip / scandal
Boke: Vomit
Broke: Embarrassed
Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed
Buncrana: A popular holiday destination
Buzzing: Very happy
Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”
Chicken ball special: A local delicacy
Class: Brilliant
Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”
Cracker: Beyond brilliant
Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”
Dose: An unbearable human being
Eejit: Idiot
Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”
Gone: Please
Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress
Lurred: Absolutely delighted
Mind: “Do you remember?”
Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration
Mucker: Friend
No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”
Raging: Annoyed/angry
Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry
Saunter: “Be on your way”
Slabber: A show off
So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”
Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”
Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”
Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy
Wain: A child or young person
Watch yourself: Take care
Wile: Very or Terrible
Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”
Yes: Hello
The six part series 'Derry Girls' starts on Channel 4 on Thursday January 4, 2018 at 10pm.