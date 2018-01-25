Derry Girls: what time is episode four of Derry Girls on at on Channel 4?

The last episode split opinion right down the middle.

Some thought it was the best so far whilst others thought it not as good as the previous two. The fourth episode should be no different.

What channel will Derry Girls be on?

Channel 4.

When is episode three of Derry Girls on?

Thursday January 25 at 10:00pm.

How many episodes are there and how long do they last?

There are six episodes in total and each lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Who wrote Derry Girls?

Londonderry woman, Lisa McGee.

Are any of the cast actually from Londonderry?

Yes. Saoirse-Monica Jackson who plays Erin Quinn and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell who plays Michelle Mallon are both from Londonderry.

What has the reaction from viewers been like so far?

The first three episodes enjoyed a lot of positive reaction and the series currently has an average of 8.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb.com. Channel 4 has also commissioned a second series.