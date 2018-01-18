Derry Girls: What time is episode three of Derry Girls on at on Channel 4?

The eagerly awaited third episode of hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls will be shown on Thursday January 18.

What channel will Derry Girls be on?

Channel 4.

When is episode three of Derry Girls on?

Thursday January 18 at 10:00pm.

How many episodes are there and how long do they last?

There are six episodes in total and each lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Who wrote Derry Girls?

Derry woman, Lisa McGee.

Are any of the cast actually from Derry?

Yes. Saoirse-Monica Jackson who plays Erin Quinn and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell who plays Michelle Mallon are both from Derry.

What has the reaction from viewers been like so far?

The first two episodes enjoyed a lot of positive reaction and the series currently has an average of eight out of 10 rating on IMDb.com.

Channel 4 has also commissioned a second series.