Derry man in award winning film produced by Leonardo DiCaprio

A film produced by Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio, which features a Derry man in a central role, has won a prestigious award at the Sundance Film Festival.

‘Sea of Shadows’ is a feature documentary thriller that follows undercover investigators, environmentalists, journalists and the Mexican Navy on their desperate last-minute effort to save the Earth’s smallest whale, the ‘Vaquita,’ from extinction.

Jack on board the M/V Farley Mowat

It won the ‘Audience Award’ for best world documentary at the film festival.

‘Sea of Shadows’ features Derry man and marine conservationist, Jack Hutton in a central role.

The 21-years-old, who has been a member of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society (SSCS) for the last three years, attended the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of the film.

He attended eight screenings of the documentary and spoke to the audience about the work of the SSCS.

The SSCS is a non-profit marine conservation organisation based in Washington, which was founded in 1977 and uses direct action tactics.

Jack described his experience at the film festival, after spending much of the last year and a half on board a ship as ‘weird’.

“I usually share a room on the boat with eight other people, I shower in a tiny mental box and that is my life.

“At the film festival, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation put me up in a hotel - in the biggest hotel room I have ever seen - and it was such a huge jump.”

Jack, who is originally from the Prehen area of the city, said the reception to the film was amazing and received a standing ovation on each of the eight screenings he attended.

He said it is hoped the documentary will spread the SSCS message ‘a bit further.’

“The Sea Shepherd is often seen as a bit controversial in the eyes of the world because we take direct action. I think everyone knows we are trying to protect the planet, but people don’t like the way we go about it. “

“Hopefully the documentary will change those people’s minds and show the world was is going on.”

Following on from the award success, the film has been purchased in a $3 million deal by National Geographic.

Jack said the film will get a theatrical release and his family and friends will have an opportunity to see the film.

JOINING SEA SHEPHERD CONSERVATION SOCIETY

Three months into an engineering degree, Jack decided university wasn’t for him and he ‘ran off to sea.’

Three years later, he is First Mate and the Drone Pilot on the ‘MV Farley Mowat.’

“I watched a video about the group online cutting a captured whale out of a net. I applied to join them and two weeks later I was on my way out to Mexico,” Jack told the ‘Journal’ this week.

“I had a background in sailing and had worked on ships before. The only thing the group ask is that you are passionate about marine conservation.”

Jack, a former Oakgrove IPS and Lumen Christi pupil, from the Prehen area of Derry, is one of many volunteers who are investigating and documenting illegal activity in the sea and to protecting endangered marine life.

The conservation organisation has a total of 12 ships.

As First Mate on the ‘Farley Mowat,’ Jack manages the daily workings and manoeuvres of the ship and flies the drone seeking poachers who are putting one of the world’s rarest mammals at risk of extinction.

“Mexican drug cartels continue to poach the ‘Totoaba’ fish which sells for around £100,000 dollars per kilo. It has an organ, a swim bladder, which the Chinese use in medicine because they believe it has magical healing powers,” Jack explained.

“The cartels use large illegal nets to catch the fish and the ‘Vaquita,’ which is the rare mammal on the brink of extinction, ends up getting caught up in the net.”

The species inhabit the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, which the ground-breaking aquatic explorer, Jacques Cousteau, described as ‘the aquarium of the world.’

“The Vaquita population is declining and in the three years that I have been in the Sea of Cortez, it has gone from 100 to less than 30,” Jack added.

“The nature of the nets used by the poachers means they are killing every single thing in the Sea of Cortez. We are out there fighting for the life of the ocean.”

The 21-year-old’s ship has been regularly attacked by poachers, with the most recent attack taking place just over a week ago.

Shots have been fired at the ship, it has been attacked by Molotov cocktails, all the windows have been broken and poachers have boarded the ship.

Jack said the attacks are ‘annoying’ for him and the rest of the crew, but do not put them off.

“The attacks are getting worse and worse, but everything we do is a calculated risk.”

While most volunteers spend three to four months out at sea, Jack has been resident on the ‘Farley Mowat’ for the last year and a half sharing the ‘tiny metal box’ he calls home with eight others.

“We film absolutely everything, that is how Sea Shepherd operates. If it is not caught on camera it doesn’t happen. It is a way to show the world what is really happening, whether that is poaching or whaling or other illegal activity at sea. It is also a form of protection for us on board the ship as the poachers don’t come near us when we have the cameras on board.

“I really love it, but it takes a certain level of madness to do it.”