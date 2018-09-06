Derry's No.1 Derry Girl to appear on Ray D'Arcy Show

The writer and creator of hit Channel 4 comedy series, Derry Girls' will be appearing on the Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday evening.

Lisa McGee will join Ray along with some of the stars of the show to talk about what makes 'Derry Girls' so great and making the switch from screen to stage for her new play 'Girls and Dolls'.

Derry Girls became an instant hit with audiences when it was broadcast on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Filming has started for series two of 'Derry Girls' with the transmission date to be confirmed.

Also appearing on the Ray D'Arcy Show will be 'Love Island' winning couple, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Ray will also meet Oisin Langford and Ned Hawkins from Waterford who are determined to turn their comic business into a massive industry making them millionaires before they are teenagers.

There’ll be music from Damien Dempsey who will also be talking about tracing his ancestry for TV series Who Do you Think You Are?

And Alison Nevin the lucky Dublin girl who got a selfie with Pope Francis in Croke Park reveals how she got the snap of a lifetime.

The Ray D’Arcy Show is on on Saturday at 9:45pm on RTE One