The new mural depicting the main characters from 'Derry Girls' that is - it can be seen on the side wall of Derry city centre bar, Badger's.

1. Let's get started! One of the Derry Girls graffiti artists with the photograph that would be used to create a giant mural depicting the main characters from the series. Presseye other Buy a Photo

2. Derry girls give it the thumbs up Real life Derry girls and St. Mary's College pupils, Cayla O'Kane and Amelie McDermott, give the mural the thumbs up. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Getting there... The unfinished mural caught the eye of many shoppers in Derry city centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. From a height... Some locals stopped by for a chat and to look at the how the mural was coming along. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more