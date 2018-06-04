Jason Momoa parties with Game of Thrones stars in Belfast

Hollywood actor, Jason Momoa, reunited with the stars of Game of Thrones in Belfast at the weekend.

Momoa, who played Dothraki leader, Khal Drogo, in the hit HBO series, took time out from his busy schedule to party into the wee small hours with fellow actors Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

Momoa and Clarke were on screen husband and wife so when Momoa shared a photo of himself and Clarke on the Iron Throne it sent social media into a Westeros sized frenzy.

The 38 year-old used the visit as an excuse to sample pints of the local Guinness.

"I’m so grateful to be apart [sic] of the greatest show on earth," wrote Momoa to his 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

"I’m honored [sic] to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends.

"I’m just here for kisses and hugs and the black stuff."

Momoa will star in D.C. Comics superhero movie 'Aquaman' later this year.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be broadcast in 2019.