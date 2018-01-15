Kamal, the wee Ethiopian fella from Ballybofey 'nominated' for Donegal Person of the Year

A fictional young boy made famous by hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls has been 'nominated' for the 2017 Donegal Person of the Year.

In episode one of Derry Girls three of the main characters manage to confuse one another into thinking that a little Ethiopian boy called Kamal lives in Ballybofey.

Reason for the confusion? Character Clare Devlin is doing a sponsored fast and explains to her friends that one of the people who will benefit from her act of charity is a little boy called Kamal in Ethiopia.

Clare tells her friends Kamal has to walk 25 miles a day to collect water for his family. When asked how far 25 miles is, Clare says it would be like walking from Derry to Ballbofey in Donegal. This results in Clare's friend Orla thinking that Kamal actually lives in Ballybofey.

It was one of the most memorable and talked about scenes from the first episode.

An appeal was made for nominations for the Donegal Person of the Year 2017 at the weekend.

Humorously, one man put forward "Kamal, the wee Ethiopian fella from Ballybofey" on Facebook.

The nomination was liked on Facebook more than 100 times and was even posted on Twitter by Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee and actress, Nicola Coughlan.