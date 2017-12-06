Maia Dunphy revealed as latest 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant

Author and presenter Maia Dunphy has confirmed that she will don her dancing shoes for the new season of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One in the New Year.

Maia, who is married to British comedian, Johnny Vegas, joins Deirdre O’Kane and Bernard O’Shea in the line up for the New Year’s most anticipated television show.

Maia joined Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 to discuss why she decided to take the leap of faith and join the show.

The much loved Irish broadcaster is the third of 11 celebrities hoping to dance her way to the final of the much loved show which begins in January.

Speaking about taking part in Dancing with the Stars this year, Maia said; “I’m incredibly nervous and very excited - as I’m sure everyone else is as well.

"The only dancing I do is throwing shapes at weddings. I did ballet when I was four – but my career was over by the age of six. If I didn’t say yes to this I was going to be a Christmas elf for Santa's grotto over the Christmas season – so I thought this was a better option! I also wanted to have a valid reason to buy active wear because I don’t have any."

The next celebrity dancers to join Deirdre, Bernard and Maia will be revealed on Friday December 8.

Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne will return once again to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from 6.30pm Sunday January 7, a total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners as they step out of their comfort zones and onto the dancefloor, each hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week from the paso doble to the waltz and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

Also returning this year is our expert panel of judges including Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. Once again the celebrities and their dancers will be scored by the judges and the viewing public at home.

And if that’s not enough for dancing fans out there, Can’t Stop Dancing, the preview show for Dancing with the Stars hosted by Bláthnaid Treacy will be back on Thursday, January 4 at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.

Each week Can’t Stop Dancing will go behind the scenes to capture all the glitz, glamour and gossip back stage and get the low down from the judges, the professional dancers and the stars.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ.