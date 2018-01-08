Missed or loved Derry Girls? Watch episode one on Channel 4 tonight

It's the hit Channel 4 comedy that everyone's talking about.

Derry Girls made it's debut on Thursday night with 1.6 million viewers tuning in to watch episode one.

If you missed the show there's another chance to watch it on tonight. Tune in to Channel 4 at 11:05pm.

Episode one synopsis

It’s the first day of a new term and a terrible start for Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson) as she wakes up to find her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) reading her diary.

Not so great for everyone else either as Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney) announces there’s a bomb on the bridge. The Quinn family are distraught, it’s a huge inconvenience, Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) may not even be able to get to her sun bed session.

Erin and Orla head to school picking up their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) who’s doing a sponsored fast for Ethiopia and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), who has her cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) in tow. James is over from England and will be joining them at Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School amid concerns he’d get beaten up at the boys’ school “because of the English thing”.