Nadine Coyle makes dream come true for world's first chat show host with Tourette's

The world's first ever talk-show host with Tourette's has thanked Derry singer, Nadine Coyle, for helping to make his dream come true.

Lewis Nickell is from East Belfast and he shot to fame on social media when he shared videos showing his day-to-day life living with Tourette's.

A passionate vlogger on all things Tourette's, Lewis was given a one-off opportunity to host a chat show on BBC3.

The 20 minute long episode, which is called 'What Makes You Tic?', was released on the BBC iPlayer on Wednesday December 20.

Derry singer, Nadine Coyle, and British band 'The Vamps' feature as Lewis' guests on the show.

"It was a lot of work for the team to put together but it was well worth the hard work and dedication to the show," Lewis told BelfastLive.co.uk.

“Thanks to The Vamps, Nadine Coyle and BBC Entertainment for giving me, a teenager with Tourette’s, the chance to do the least likely job in the world.

"I loved every minute and hope the special helps spread even more positive awareness about the condition."

BBC Commissioning Editor Ruby Kuraishe said: “Lewis is the personification of the phrase 'a total legend' and with a cult following on the internet he has already proven that he has what it takes to be a great presenter.

"Yes, he has a condition that makes him tic uncontrollably, swear lots, and say the word 'caramel' profusely, but once you get past that (which is surprisingly quite quickly), Lewis is simply a young kid with a dream and an infectious charm."