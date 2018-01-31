Nadine Coyle set to appear in series two of Derry Girls

Derry pop singer, Nadine Coyle, looks set to make an appearance in series two of hit Channel 4 comedy series, Derry Girls.

The former Girls Aloud singer told The Irish Daily Star that she was a fan of the show and revealed how she had been in contact with writer Lisa McGee about series two.

“Yes I’m going to speak to the writer about that," she said.

“I’m going to call Lisa today actually, we’re sorting something out for the next series.

“It’s based on the same school I went to, the same Catholic school, so we have loads of similar experiences," added Nadine.

Nadine is set to release her new single 'Girls on Fire' very soon.