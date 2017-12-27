REVEALED: The most watched programmes on Irish TV over Christmas

RTÉ One and RTÉ2 were the top two channels across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day.

Mrs Brown’s Boys: Mammy’s Mummy – in which the new ‘Rory’ was unveiled - was the most popular festive programme on Irish television this year pulling in an average* of 695,000 viewers and a 42% audience share on RTÉ One on Christmas Day.

Angela's Christmas, the much-anticipated new animation by acclaimed Brown Bag Films based on the writing of Frank McCourt and featuring the voice of Ruth Negga, charmed the nation as it was watched by 417,000 and a 34% share.

Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson, was the most popular movie to air, as it premiered on RTÉ One on Christmas night to an audience of 379,000. The second most popular film was Jurassic World with 306,000 viewers on RTÉ One on St Stephen's Day. Meanwhile, soap fans enjoyed an hour-long Fair City on Christmas Day, with an average of 310,000 tuning in.

An average of 307,000 watched Carols from the Castle on RTÉ One on Christmas Eve, in which Mary Kennedy was joined by a glittering cast, including Ralph McTell,MayKay, Rita Connolly and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by David Brophy.

And a Nathan Carter Christmas Special which saw Ireland's favourite country star joined by former Spice Girl Melanie C, legendary American singer Curtis Stigers, and Una Healy, was watched by 293,000.

Over on RTÉ2, 154,000 watched a hilarious Bridget & Eamon, which saw Eamon unable to resist attending his own fake wake.

And last week, Fairytale of New York, a documentary in which Shane MacGowan reminisced about the writing of the song with interviews from Paul Simon, Billy Bragg and Christy Moore was also a big hit with Christmas viewers on RTÉ One, as it was watched by 461,000 viewers.