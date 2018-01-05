REVEALED: Viewing figures for Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls

The viewing figures for Thursday night's debut episode of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls have been revealed.

The first installment of the the six-part series has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

The hashtag #DerryGirls was the number one UK and Ireland trend on Twitter after the show hit our screens.

Earlier today Channel 4 revealed that the show was watched by 1.6m viewers.

Responding to the news, writer and actor Joe Hullait tweeted: "I bet anything it'll climb over series and majorly on consolidated figures. The word of mouth is strong with this one (because it's funny)."

Another wrote: "#DerryGirls One of the funniest things I've seen in years. What a cracker!"