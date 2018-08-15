Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker declares love for spuds and turf after latest Donegal holiday

The US film and TV actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, has declared her love for such staples of a North West summer as 'spuds', 'turf', and 'fickle skies' during her latest family holiday in Donegal.

The 'Sex and the City' star, aged 53, issued the paean after the latest of regular visits to her husband Matthew Broderick's ancestral home in the Kilcar area.

Saying goodbye to Donegal on her trend-setting Instagram feed she posted: "Farewell sultry and fickle skies. Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys. Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf.

"Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles. Farewell "marked bags", lamb cutlets and Kerrygold. Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all. X,SJC."