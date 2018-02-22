Social media mania after Derry Girls actress passes driving test

Social media exploded into overdrive on Wednesday evening after one of the stars of, Derry Girls, shared news that she had passed her driving test

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays Michelle Mallon in the hit Channel 4 series, Tweeted: "I finally passed my driving test! Now time for a new car, any suggestions in NI?? #finallystayedlongenufftopass #newcar."

As a reference to one of the episodes from series one, one fan replied: "Good luck getting parked in Pump Street. Cream horn n all..."

"Well done you, one of the best feelings of independence ever. Stay alert and drive safely!," said another.

Fans of the show suggested Jamie-Lee buy a new Ford Mustang, Fiat 500 and Toyota Yaris but perhaps the funniest suggestion came from a man who said she should buy an armoured Land Rover which "could be used in series two of Derry Girls".

Derry Girls was unveiled as the most successful comedy series to be screened in the North of Ireland.

The show was written and created by Derry woman, Lisa McGee.

Channel 4 commissioned a second series of Derry Girls after only one episode.

