Star of Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey to attend Derry screening

The star of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: Space Odyssey’ is set to attend a screening of the film in Derry as part of BFI’s Uprising! Spirit of ‘68 Film Season.

Keir Dullea, who plays astronaut Dave Bowman in the psychedelic film, will come to the city to mark the 50th anniversary of Kubrick’s psychedelic space epic, with a second screening also planned for Belfast.

Presented by Foyle Film Festival, the actor will take part in a post-screening Q&A in Brunswick Moviebowl, Derry on Wednesday September 26, followed by Odyssey Cinemas, Belfast on Thursday September 27. Tickets are on sale now from www.nervecentre.org

Originally released in 1968 and, now screening in its new digital print, it has been described as ‘the best science-fiction film of all time’, with its stunning special effects, existential scope and psychotic computer, and has become the benchmark for visionary futuristic cinema.

Dullea has recently starred in Fahrenheit 451, an American television dystopian drama film written and directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The screenings are part of BFI’s nationwide Uprising! Spirit of ‘68 season looking back on a revolutionary year. It is produced by the BFI Film Audience Network with support from the National Lottery, and also from Film Hub NI.

Other films in the programme include Woodstock: The Director’s Cut and Easy Rider, which will be screening at the Stendhal Festival in Limavady on August 10-11. Revellers will enjoy watching the documentary, chronicling the highlights from the seminal 1969 rock festival, on the big stage screen.

Lindsay Anderson’s seminal portrait of youth rebellion, If (June 27), influential cinéma-vérité masterpiece Medium Cool (July 31) and John Luc Godard’s Sympathy for the Devil (August 8) will also be shown at the Nerve Centre cinema.

