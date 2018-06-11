VIDEO: Daniel O'Donnell and wife Majella spotted skateboarding in Derry

No, your eyes are not deceiving you and yes, Daniel O'Donnell and wife Majella were spotted skateboarding in Derry recently.

World famous entertainer, Daniel O'Donnell and his wife, Majella, visited the city to film an episode of their RTE One television series 'Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip'.

Daniel O'Donnell and wife Majella pictured enjoying a skateboarding lesson in Derry. (Photo/Video courtesy of RTE)

The 56 year-old singer, who is from Kincasslagh in Co. Donegal, has a huge fan-base in Derry.

O'Donnell has played to packed out concert halls in Derry for decades.

Derry will feature in 'Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip' on RTE One at 8:30pm on Tuesday June 12, 2018.

